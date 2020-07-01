William BURNETT

BURNETT, William Gordon Jr. "Gee" 56, of Simpson-ville, SC, husband of Margaret Burnett and father to Ellis and Elizabeth Burnett, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL, he was the son of Louise Ellis Burnett and the late William Gordon Burnett. He is survived by his brother, Charles "Chuck" Burnett; sisters, Pamela Dato and Alison Pennington; their spouses and children, and many special friends. Gee was a member of Advent United Methodist Church. He was an active member of Holly Tree Country Club. Gee was also a member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (Tampa) and a member and past President of The Merry Makers Club (Tampa). He attended The University of Florida, Wofford College, and served his country in the United States Army from 1984-1986. Gee was a natural athlete and loved baseball and tennis and any good-humored contest from the courts to the card table. He had a genius for friendship and good will, a tender spirit and knew the beauty, joy and importance of any gathering, large or small, of friends and family. A Celebration of Gee's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission Guatemala or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.