Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Burnette. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 10110 N. Central Avenue Tampa , FL View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BURNETTE, William Keith "Bill" 61, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and dearest friends on September 21, 2019. Bill was the very "special" son of Lt. Col. Marshall Burnette Sr. and Rose Burnette and was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He attended the Morningstar Academy at Most Holy Redeemer school, the LaVoy Exceptional Center and for many, many years HARC - the Hillsborough Achievement and Resource Center (now Sunrise Community), where his parents were very active, including their building of one of HARC's day training centers and two of their group homes. He is survived by his sister, Vicki Burnette Granell (Dr. Anthony Granell - deceased), whose unconditional love and care enabled him to enjoy such a long and happy life; his brothers, Marshall Burnette (Lilian) of Wesley Chapel and Bob Burnette (Patricia) of Zephyrhills; sister, Madeline Clem (Bill Clem - deceased) of Branford, CT; one aunt, Adele "Dolly" Molenda; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Bill genuinely enhanced the lives of all who knew him and his smile, warmth and love will be forever missed by all who had the honor to know and be with him. The family extends their special thanks to Bill's loving and longtime teacher, companion and caregiver, Lisa Harvey, his teacher and friend, Linda McCaffrey, and to Dr. Juan Cevallos of Florida Medical Clinic for his compassionate care for Bill. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Avenue, Tampa. Following the Mass a celebration of his life will be held at 12 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Bill will be interred with his parents at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Blount & Curry Carrollwood

BURNETTE, William Keith "Bill" 61, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and dearest friends on September 21, 2019. Bill was the very "special" son of Lt. Col. Marshall Burnette Sr. and Rose Burnette and was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He attended the Morningstar Academy at Most Holy Redeemer school, the LaVoy Exceptional Center and for many, many years HARC - the Hillsborough Achievement and Resource Center (now Sunrise Community), where his parents were very active, including their building of one of HARC's day training centers and two of their group homes. He is survived by his sister, Vicki Burnette Granell (Dr. Anthony Granell - deceased), whose unconditional love and care enabled him to enjoy such a long and happy life; his brothers, Marshall Burnette (Lilian) of Wesley Chapel and Bob Burnette (Patricia) of Zephyrhills; sister, Madeline Clem (Bill Clem - deceased) of Branford, CT; one aunt, Adele "Dolly" Molenda; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Bill genuinely enhanced the lives of all who knew him and his smile, warmth and love will be forever missed by all who had the honor to know and be with him. The family extends their special thanks to Bill's loving and longtime teacher, companion and caregiver, Lisa Harvey, his teacher and friend, Linda McCaffrey, and to Dr. Juan Cevallos of Florida Medical Clinic for his compassionate care for Bill. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Avenue, Tampa. Following the Mass a celebration of his life will be held at 12 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Bill will be interred with his parents at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Blount & Curry Carrollwood Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close