BURNETTE, William Keith "Bill" 61, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and dearest friends on September 21, 2019. Bill was the very "special" son of Lt. Col. Marshall Burnette Sr. and Rose Burnette and was a lifelong resident of Tampa. He attended the Morningstar Academy at Most Holy Redeemer school, the LaVoy Exceptional Center and for many, many years HARC - the Hillsborough Achievement and Resource Center (now Sunrise Community), where his parents were very active, including their building of one of HARC's day training centers and two of their group homes. He is survived by his sister, Vicki Burnette Granell (Dr. Anthony Granell - deceased), whose unconditional love and care enabled him to enjoy such a long and happy life; his brothers, Marshall Burnette (Lilian) of Wesley Chapel and Bob Burnette (Patricia) of Zephyrhills; sister, Madeline Clem (Bill Clem - deceased) of Branford, CT; one aunt, Adele "Dolly" Molenda; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. Bill genuinely enhanced the lives of all who knew him and his smile, warmth and love will be forever missed by all who had the honor to know and be with him. The family extends their special thanks to Bill's loving and longtime teacher, companion and caregiver, Lisa Harvey, his teacher and friend, Linda McCaffrey, and to Dr. Juan Cevallos of Florida Medical Clinic for his compassionate care for Bill. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10110 N. Central Avenue, Tampa. Following the Mass a celebration of his life will be held at 12 pm at Blount and Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue in Tampa. Bill will be interred with his parents at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019