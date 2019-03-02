Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. VIFQUAIN. View Sign

VIFQUAIN, William C.



86, of Sun City Center, FL, died February 26, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after a career of over 20 years having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid reader of Tom Clancy and James Patterson and had a passion for cruising. He is predeceased by his wife, Delores of 63 years; parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Shultz) Vifquain. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Vifquain (Sixto Soriano); son, Bruce Vifquain; sister, Janice Rozen from Saint Edwards, NB; grandchildren, Michael Vifquain (Juliette), Steve Vifquain (Ana), Scott Kocher and Dava Mose (Craig); 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffit Cancer Center (800) 456-3434 ext. 1403. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019, 9 am with funeral service at 10 am, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL. Burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.





VIFQUAIN, William C.86, of Sun City Center, FL, died February 26, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after a career of over 20 years having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid reader of Tom Clancy and James Patterson and had a passion for cruising. He is predeceased by his wife, Delores of 63 years; parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Shultz) Vifquain. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Vifquain (Sixto Soriano); son, Bruce Vifquain; sister, Janice Rozen from Saint Edwards, NB; grandchildren, Michael Vifquain (Juliette), Steve Vifquain (Ana), Scott Kocher and Dava Mose (Craig); 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffit Cancer Center (800) 456-3434 ext. 1403. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019, 9 am with funeral service at 10 am, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL. Burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close