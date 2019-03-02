VIFQUAIN, William C.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. VIFQUAIN.
86, of Sun City Center, FL, died February 26, 2019. He retired from the United States Air Force after a career of over 20 years having served in the Vietnam Conflict. He was an avid reader of Tom Clancy and James Patterson and had a passion for cruising. He is predeceased by his wife, Delores of 63 years; parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Shultz) Vifquain. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Vifquain (Sixto Soriano); son, Bruce Vifquain; sister, Janice Rozen from Saint Edwards, NB; grandchildren, Michael Vifquain (Juliette), Steve Vifquain (Ana), Scott Kocher and Dava Mose (Craig); 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffit Cancer Center (800) 456-3434 ext. 1403. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019, 9 am with funeral service at 10 am, both at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL. Burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019