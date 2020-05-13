CARROZA, William N. "Bill" of Palm Harbor and Clearwater, 69, died suddenly at home early on May 7, 2020. He moved with his family to Clearwater in 1962 and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1968. Bill served two years in the Navy aboard USS Firedrake, an ammunition ship, in the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to the "blue waters" off of Vietnam. He was employed by GTE for 11 years previous to opening his own business, Executive Business Information Systems, Inc. He continued its operation until the day before his death. He made many friends who were loyal customers in the business communities, installing business phone systems, programming, cabling, and cameras. He also enjoyed a weekly gathering with friends at Outback, some of whom were GTE retirees. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Orland (Bill) W. Carroza, in 2002. He is survived by his mom, Doris Carroza of Clearwater Beach; his two brothers, Jim (Jan), Port Ludlow, WA; Bob, Bremerton, WA; and his sister, Joan Carroza of Myrtle Beach, SC. His burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs



