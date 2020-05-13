William Carroza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARROZA, William N. "Bill" of Palm Harbor and Clearwater, 69, died suddenly at home early on May 7, 2020. He moved with his family to Clearwater in 1962 and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1968. Bill served two years in the Navy aboard USS Firedrake, an ammunition ship, in the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to the "blue waters" off of Vietnam. He was employed by GTE for 11 years previous to opening his own business, Executive Business Information Systems, Inc. He continued its operation until the day before his death. He made many friends who were loyal customers in the business communities, installing business phone systems, programming, cabling, and cameras. He also enjoyed a weekly gathering with friends at Outback, some of whom were GTE retirees. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Orland (Bill) W. Carroza, in 2002. He is survived by his mom, Doris Carroza of Clearwater Beach; his two brothers, Jim (Jan), Port Ludlow, WA; Bob, Bremerton, WA; and his sister, Joan Carroza of Myrtle Beach, SC. His burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved