CARTER, William A. "Bill" of Miramar Beach, FL, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at age 90. He spent his last weeks at his son's home in Enterprise, AL. He died peacefully with his wife of 70 years, Francile Cannon Carter, by his side. Memorialization will be by cremation with a memorial service being held by the family at a later date.



