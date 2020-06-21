William CASEBER
CASEBER, William J. "Bill" 77, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away at home on June 11, 2020 while surrounded by his family, after an extended illness. Bill's many friends will remember him for his sense of humor, big smile, loud off-key whistling, and booming voice. Barring the whistling, he will be missed. Born in 1943 in Pittsburgh, he married his wife, Carol in 1968. A lifelong salesman, Bill began his career with Globe Furniture, continued with Maas Brothers, and ultimately opened Caseber Furniture. Bill worshipped as a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Predeceased by parents, E. M. "Bud" and Emily Caseber, Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Caseber; son, William (Andrea) Caseber Jr; and grandson, Zachary; son, Wesley (Kelly) Caseber; sister, Betty Jean (James) Hausman; niece, Margaret (James) Hausman; and great-niece, Elizabeth Gagnon. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at his son Wesley's home on June 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Suncoast Hospice.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
