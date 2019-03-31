TINGLEY, William Charles
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of William Charles Tingley on March 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Anna Tingley and his aunt, Mary Petro. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Maxwell) Tingley; dearest father of Curt (Natalie) Tingley, Gary (Gabrielle) Tingley, Craig Tingley and Pattiann Fest; grandfather of Morgan, Miranda, Hunter, Emily, Brady, Cole, Bryce, and Reed Tingley, Matthew (Brooke) Fest, Amanda (Alan) Molony and Samantha Fest; brother of James (Nancy) Tingley; great-grandfather of Iyla and Zane Tingley; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Bradford, PA on June 13, 1936. He spent the last 30 years in Tampa, FL with the love of his life, Nancy. He was our rock and we will forever miss his guidance, love and support. More information can be found at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019