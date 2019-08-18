Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William CLANCEY. View Sign Service Information O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi , MI 48375 (248)-348-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

CLANCEY, William G. 93, died May 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Nonie (Eleanor); father of Colleen (John) Tompkins, William G. (Marie) Clancey Jr., Kathleen (Tony Raubolt), Erin (Tom) Noel, and the late Philomena; grandfather of Courtney, Jeff, Jay, Conner, Scott, and the late Brian; great-grandfather of Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by parents, John A. and Theresa K. Clancey; brothers, Bob and Roger; and sisters, Pat and Tess. He was a proud graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School, class of '43 and Assumption College in Windsor, class of '49. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bill began his 40-year career of insurance and estate planning with the Canada Life Assurance Company, and was a perennial leading agent for the company. Eventually, he established his own agency, William G. Clancey & Associates, and was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), and a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. Lover of all sports, Bill was also an avid golfer as a member of Farmington Country Club and Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke Evangelist Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Mr. Clancey will be interred at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Memorial contributions may be directed to Detroit Catholic Central High School

CLANCEY, William G. 93, died May 29, 2019. He was the husband of the late Nonie (Eleanor); father of Colleen (John) Tompkins, William G. (Marie) Clancey Jr., Kathleen (Tony Raubolt), Erin (Tom) Noel, and the late Philomena; grandfather of Courtney, Jeff, Jay, Conner, Scott, and the late Brian; great-grandfather of Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by parents, John A. and Theresa K. Clancey; brothers, Bob and Roger; and sisters, Pat and Tess. He was a proud graduate of Detroit Catholic Central High School, class of '43 and Assumption College in Windsor, class of '49. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bill began his 40-year career of insurance and estate planning with the Canada Life Assurance Company, and was a perennial leading agent for the company. Eventually, he established his own agency, William G. Clancey & Associates, and was a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), and a member of the Million Dollar Roundtable. Lover of all sports, Bill was also an avid golfer as a member of Farmington Country Club and Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, FL. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke Evangelist Catholic Church, 2757 Alderman Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Mr. Clancey will be interred at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL. Memorial contributions may be directed to Detroit Catholic Central High School https://catholiccentral.net or Fr. Solanus Guild Expressions of sympathy may be offered online by visiting: www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close