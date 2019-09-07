CLENDENING, William Roy went to be with the Lord September 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Mr. Clendening was born in Seymour, Indiana and was a lifetime resident of Plant City. He was a member of the Church of God. His hobbies were sports and fishing. Mr. Clendening worked for Hillsborough County for 24 years. During his four years in the Air Force, he spent time serving in Denver, Colorado and Japan. His son, Phil William Clendening, preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Myrtle Boothe Clendening; several siblings; numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 am, and services at 11 am. The services will be presided over by Dr. Daniel R. Stahl. Following the service there will be a brief graveside service.

