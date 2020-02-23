Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William COATES. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

COATES, William Andrew died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, February 15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 90. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's. While enroute to a teaching fellowship in graduate school, a position as purchasing agent at Westinghouse Electric Corporation opened, he took it and began a 40 year career with the company. His advancement there was steady: Director of Corporate Purchasing (1962), General Manager of Compagnie des Dispositifs Semiconducteurs in LeMans, France (1969), General Manager of the Electronic Tube Division (1973), President and General Manager of Westinghouse Elevator Company (1976). In 1975 he was elected a Vice President of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and in 1981 was awarded the corporation's highest honor for individual achievement the Westinghouse Order of Merit. He retired in 1989 as Executive Vice President of Technology, Quality, and Corporate Services. He was instrumental in bringing a focus on quality to Westinghouse's operations. Born in Turtle Creek, PA. his family soon moved to Sharon, PA. where he lived through high school. He attended Ohio State University, and Hiram College, graduating from Westminster College of Pennsylvania with degrees in Mathematics and English. He married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Sorg, in 1949. They raised three sons and were married for 65 years. Bill taught, and demonstrated to his sons the value of hard work, saving, and the Golden Rule. He was an avid reader and student of investment principals in retirement but focused on his family. He loved Thanksgiving gatherings in Pittsburgh and began a tradition of taking his five young grandchildren, dressed to the nines, to an upscale downtown restaurant followed by a Pittsburgh Philharmonic concert at Heinz Hall, just the six of them. He looked forward to each grandchild turning 14 when he would take them on a four to five day visit to the city or attraction of their choice, and he spent much effort organizing a week long family reunion every two years at wonderful family resorts. He simply enjoyed being with his family and would be smiling and laughing when they were all together. Bill is predeceased by his wife, Gladys; and son, David; and survived by sons, Steven and Paul; and grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly, Allison, Justin, and Jennifer. Never fond of being the center of attention, Bill's wishes were for a service of the immediate family only. Tributes may be viewed and added at

COATES, William Andrew died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, February 15, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 90. The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer's. While enroute to a teaching fellowship in graduate school, a position as purchasing agent at Westinghouse Electric Corporation opened, he took it and began a 40 year career with the company. His advancement there was steady: Director of Corporate Purchasing (1962), General Manager of Compagnie des Dispositifs Semiconducteurs in LeMans, France (1969), General Manager of the Electronic Tube Division (1973), President and General Manager of Westinghouse Elevator Company (1976). In 1975 he was elected a Vice President of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and in 1981 was awarded the corporation's highest honor for individual achievement the Westinghouse Order of Merit. He retired in 1989 as Executive Vice President of Technology, Quality, and Corporate Services. He was instrumental in bringing a focus on quality to Westinghouse's operations. Born in Turtle Creek, PA. his family soon moved to Sharon, PA. where he lived through high school. He attended Ohio State University, and Hiram College, graduating from Westminster College of Pennsylvania with degrees in Mathematics and English. He married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Sorg, in 1949. They raised three sons and were married for 65 years. Bill taught, and demonstrated to his sons the value of hard work, saving, and the Golden Rule. He was an avid reader and student of investment principals in retirement but focused on his family. He loved Thanksgiving gatherings in Pittsburgh and began a tradition of taking his five young grandchildren, dressed to the nines, to an upscale downtown restaurant followed by a Pittsburgh Philharmonic concert at Heinz Hall, just the six of them. He looked forward to each grandchild turning 14 when he would take them on a four to five day visit to the city or attraction of their choice, and he spent much effort organizing a week long family reunion every two years at wonderful family resorts. He simply enjoyed being with his family and would be smiling and laughing when they were all together. Bill is predeceased by his wife, Gladys; and son, David; and survived by sons, Steven and Paul; and grandchildren, Emily, Kimberly, Allison, Justin, and Jennifer. Never fond of being the center of attention, Bill's wishes were for a service of the immediate family only. Tributes may be viewed and added at www.brettfuneralhome.net As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders Association Inc. at . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.