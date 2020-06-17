William COILE

COILE, William Robert Sr. 78, of Tampa, FL began his journey of peace June 12, 2020 after a year-long battle with cardiac and diabetic issues. From the farmland of La Grange, NC, he moved to Miami in 1959 and worked for the Miami Herald for an impressive 20-year career. He moved to Tampa in 1984 with his family to continue his newspaper career with the Tampa Tribune, from which he retired after 22 years. William was preceded in death by two of his children, Sarah Ann Catherine Coile and William Robert Coile Jr. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine Coile; his two daughters, Dawn Coile and Rebecca Cutler; his daughter-in-law, Deanna Coile; and his grandsons, Corey Cutler, Nicholas Coile, and Christopher Coile. He is also survived by many friends he had, and the lives he touched. Services for William will be held at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Wednesday, June 24, at 10 am. In place of flowers, please donate in William's name to your favorite charity. Brewer & Sons, South Tampa
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.