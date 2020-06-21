William COLEMAN

COLEMAN, William W. "Bill" 91, of Tampa, passed away June 16, 2020 shortly after testing positive for Covid-19. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan and his son, Billy. He is survived by his daughter Lauren (Danny) Olstad of Pine Ridge, FL; and daughter-in-law, Diane of Manville, RI. Bill was a graduate of Hillsborough H.S., a Korean War veteran and proud VFW and American Legion member. As a merchant marine, he traveled the world. He later worked at Schlitz brewery for 30 years and became a realtor upon retirement. Sociable to the end, Bill never met a stranger. He will be interred with military honors at Florida National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store