COOK, William R. "Bill" 87, of St. Petersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, August 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joy; sisters, Polly (Josh) Jocelyn of Dayton, OH and Betty Hornbeck of Greenfield, IN; nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. R. Lee Williams & Son



