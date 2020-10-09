1/1
William CORNETT
CORNETT, William Ronald Early Monday morning, October 5, 2020, in Lithia, FL, William Ronald "Ron" Cornett passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family at his side. Ronald was an engaging entrepreneur who successfully ran a local industrial packaging company with his wife, Carole, for over 30 years until they sold it and retired in 2005. Ron loved traveling the world, discovering new places to dine, and visiting his "second home" in beautiful Whitefish, Montana. He loved spending time in the outdoors, whether hunting, skiing or fishing with family and dear friends. Ron was a 20 plus year survivor of cancer. Strong willed as he was and despite his brave optimism, he was unable to beat it a second time. More than traveling or the outdoors, Ron cherished his family. He was a devoted son who called his mother every day until he lost her in 2019. Ron is survived by his wife, Carole; his adoring daughter, Robin; his adored grandsons, Nicholas and Chris Muracciole; his "#1" sister, Donna Smith; and his baby brother, Donald Cornett. For service information, please go to SouthernFuneralCare.com. Masks are mandatory for all who would like to attend. SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
