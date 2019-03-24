Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel William CRAWFORD. View Sign

CRAWFORD, Colonel William Arthur Jr. USAF, Retired



93, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Saturday, March 9, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospital in Tarpon Springs, Florida.



Bill was born in Savannah, Georgia to William A. and Carrie Crawford (nee; Entelman) April 11, 1925. He was married to his loving wife of 18 years, Janice C. Crawford (nee; Berry).



He is also survived by his sister, Jane Crawford of Savannah, Georgia; three children; daughter, Debra C. Lenarduzzi of Redwood City, California, son, William R. Crawford of Granville, Ohio, and son, Stephen A. Crawford of Cupertino, California (from previous marriages). He is also survived by two grandsons, Brennan and Garrett Crawford, both of Cupertino, California.



He entered the U.S.



After the war, he served out his term of service and left the military to complete his undergraduate studies at the



In 1951, Bill reentered the military as a Staff Judge Advocate in the



While serving in Washington, DC, Bill also attended George Washington University and earned his LL.M. (Master of Laws) degree.



At the Air Force War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, Bill developed and taught graduate-level military law courses for newly commissioned Air Force Judge Advocates.



In Hawaii, he was Judge Advocate for HQ PACAF (Pacific Air Force), based at Hickam Air Force Base, Oahu. In that position, he was responsible for advising the commander in chief, PACAF, on all legal matters and interpreting and administering military law and justice for the command, spanning Air Force operations in all countries of the Pacific region.



His military decorations and awards included the Legion of Merit, Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, and two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, American Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, European-African-Med Eastern Campaign Medal with Silver Service Star, and the World War II Victory Medal.



Colonel William A. Crawford Jr., retired from the U.S. Air Force in January, 1981. He settled in Palm Harbor, Florida where he lived an active life with friends and family until his passing. He had a fondness for tennis and played regularly. Also an avid traveler, he visited England, Spain, Italy, Gibraltar, Germany, Turkey, and Egypt. He also travelled frequently across the U.S. to be with family.



Bill and Janice were married in Dunedin, Florida in July, 2001. He welcomed her entire family into his heart and was a beloved father figure, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will always be remembered for his kind loving nature, positive spirit, and the best bear hugs. He is missed.



Bill was an active member, friend, and supporter of the Greater Palm Harbor YMCA and was an inspiration to many members young and old.



Colonel William A. Crawford Jr., USAF, Retired will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a date yet to be determined.



There will be a Celebration of Life at his home Sunday, April 14, 2-4 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William A. Crawford Jr. to the United Services Organization (

