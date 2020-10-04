CREW, William Robert "Bill" 67, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in his home in St. Petersburg, FL, after a short fight with liver disease. Born in Harrisburg, PA, July 23, 1953 to William and Lillian Crew. Bill graduated from Penn State University in 1974. Before retiring, Bill served in computer/ administrative positions with several federal agencies for over 30 years, including: the Civil Aeronautics Board, the National Credit Union Administration, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Veterans Administration, and the U.S. Postal Service. Bill had a passion for nature and sponsored the planting of over 500 trees through donations to American Forests, over his years of active employment. He also had a soft heart toward people in need and helped individuals pay their debts without expecting anything in return. An avid church attender, Bill was a member of St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his brothers, George, Cliff, Jack; and his sister Lill, many nieces and nephews and will be lovingly missed by all. A private, family memorial service will be held for him. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice, as they were very thoughtful and helpful during Bill's remaining days. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store