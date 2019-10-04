CROUSE, William S. Sr. "Bill" 86, of Largo, FL, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2019. He was born in Trenton, NJ to the late Walter and Mary Stiles Crouse. He is survived by wife, Phyllis M. Crouse; children, William S. Crouse Jr. (Kate), Mary Crouse Drew (Steven), Virginia (Ginny) Gross, Barbara Tonzini (Tony), Kurt Crouse (Kate); and his sister, Mary Larkin. He leaves eight grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Grace Christian Fellowship in Largo, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019