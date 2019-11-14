|
CUNNANE, William Gabriel Peacefully passed November 5, 2019, his wife, Anna, by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a gentleman. Born in Ballinasloe, Ireland he served in the Irish military, immigrated to and served in United States Army in 1957. In 1967, Bill flourished as a CPA, until his retirement. Finding the love of his life in Atlanta, he married Anna Messina in 1979, settling in Tampa, FL, with their son, Carl, where they lived until his passing at age of 80. His family was Bill's first love, followed by, playing the harmonica and accordion, country and classical music, all outdoor activity. Bill is survived by Anna (wife), Carl (Betsy), Kevin (preceded in death), Shana Gustafson (Mike); and grandchildren, Abigail, Caroline; Trent and Brandon Gustafson. Services: Friday, November 15, 10 am, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 17512 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, FL, followed by a gathering in the Parish Center. Military honors 1:30 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell FL. For complete obit and online condolences, visit: www.MacDonaldFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019