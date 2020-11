DAWSON, William T. 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on October 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on August 4, 1941. Bill and beloved wife Nancy were married for 53 years. He is also survived by four children, John (Elena), David (Jennifer), Jennifer, Kathryn (Charlie); and six grandchildren, Michaela, Emily, Kalel, Christopher, Ashley, and Lillian.



