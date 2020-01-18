Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William DELK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELK, William R. "Bill" 71, passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born in Roanoke, Virginia and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1950 where he built his home and raised his family. He served in the Navy during his younger years and retired after working 40 years at Verizon. Bill was a hardworking, devoted, Christian man who always ensured that his family was taken care of. Bill warmed everyone's hearts around him with his generosity and loving soul. Some of his favorite things to do besides hanging out with his family were to golf, fish, and go to the dog track. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Delk; two daughters, Dreh Saxon and Heather Paara; son-in-law, Bill Paara; along with six grandchildren, Branden, Brittney, Devon, Remington, Piper, and McCabe; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; many other family members who loved him. Bill will be deeply missed and forever honored by his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memorial service details will be provided at a later date.

