DICKSON, William J. 88, of Chuluota, FL, passed away at home Sept. 21, 2019. Bill was born in Philadelphia and lived there until moving to Seminole in 1978. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Merk) and son, Doug. Bill is survived by his daughter, Lynne; son, Bill Jr.; daughter-in-law, Jeanette; sister, Jackie Michael (Dave); grandchildren, Kelly, Courtney (Sean), Will (Amanda); and great-grand-children, Matthew, Brandon, and Quinn. Bill started his career as a missile technician in the Army and retired as an electronics instruments Production Manager. A service, where Bill, Marilyn, and Doug will be interred, will be held in Oviedo, FL, Feb. 1, 2020. Details will be available at a later date from his son, Bill Jr.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019