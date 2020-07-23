William DILLION

DILLION, William "Bill" Lewis 86, of Seminole, FL passed away July 12, 2020 surrounded by loving family at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Bill was born in London, KY on March 10, 1934, son of Lucy and Charles Dillion. He graduated from London High School and joined the Kentucky National Guard. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard serving in the Philippines and Venice, FL. He attended the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1962. He was a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) working for E-Systems ECI Division and Raytheon for over 25 years retiring at 62. For over 45 years while living in his beloved Seminole home, Bill enjoyed tennis, golf, art, windsurfing, fishing, cooking and camping at Fort Desoto. Bill was also a lifelong Florida Gator fan. Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Lenore Borgstedt; and brother, Bryson Dillion. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte (Sue) Dillion; daughter, Vanessa Dillion Nelson of Cary, NC; sons, Bradford Dillion (Laura) of Birmingham, AL, Brian Dillion (Mallory) of Tampa, FL; and grandchildren, Haleigh, Cameron, Chandler, Alex, Hannah, Chloe and Aidan; and several nieces and nephews. William Lewis Dillion was steadfast in his love for his family and his strong character, dry sense of humor and warm voice will be missed by many. He was laid to rest in Columbia, SC next to his sister and contributions may be made on his behalf to Transitions LifeCare (transitionslifecare.org
