DURDAN, William H. 94, passed away at home April 9, 2020 in Tarpon Springs, FL. He was prede-ceased by his mother, Helen; father, Wiliam; as well as his sister, Suzanne Krull; brother, Robert; and daughters, Cynthia and Susan. He was a WWII cadet in the Navy and had a 36 year career with the Travelers Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT. He was president of the Farmington Country Club in Connecticut and CypressRun Golf Club in Tarpon Springs. He leaves his wife, Judith; daughters, Judy (Thomas Samson), and Joan Montgomery; grandchildren, Geoffrey Kraft (Paige), Stephanie Rousseau (Brian), Shawna Santos (Wesley Sr.), Chelsea Blanchard; and five great-grandchildren.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
