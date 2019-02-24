Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Blosser. View Sign

BLOSSER, William E. "Bill"



81, of St. Petersburg, a painting contractor for 48 years in Pinellas County went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. Born in Bluefield, WV. He came to St. Petersburg in 1955. Bill will be remembered for being a devout Christian and was active in many churches praising the Lord with his singing, music directing and working with young people. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and a son-in-law. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons, three daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at NE Park Baptist Church 3737 1st St NE in St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 2 at 2 pm with a Celebration of Life following in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to



Sorensen Funeral Home

BLOSSER, William E. "Bill"81, of St. Petersburg, a painting contractor for 48 years in Pinellas County went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2019 after a long battle with Dementia. Born in Bluefield, WV. He came to St. Petersburg in 1955. Bill will be remembered for being a devout Christian and was active in many churches praising the Lord with his singing, music directing and working with young people. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and a son-in-law. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, two sons, three daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at NE Park Baptist Church 3737 1st St NE in St. Petersburg on Saturday, March 2 at 2 pm with a Celebration of Life following in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to DementiaSociety.org Sorensen Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019

