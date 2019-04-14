Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" BOLDT. View Sign

BOLDT, William E. "Bill"



of St. Petersburg, FL, died April 4, 2019 at the age of 96. The son of a railroad engineer, Bill was the midwestern embodiment of Huckleberry Finn. Born in Cassville, WI, his adventures spanned the banks of the Mississippi River and forests of Wisconsin's Northwoods where he grew into a capable outdoorsman. At 19 he enlisted in the Navy and volunteered for duty on an armored Patrol Torpedo Boat destined for the South Pacific. For two years Bill witnessed the ravages of close combat, often at night against superior firepower. Bill, and his P.T. Boat Squadron, fought bravely in over 50 daring enemy engagements. Bill earned the gratitude of his country for his courage and was awarded the



A lucky man, Bill married his high school sweetheart June, in 1945 at the First United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg. Armed with his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Bill and June embarked on the adventure of raising a family and teaching school. Bill guided thousands during his rewarding 32 year teaching career at Gulf Beaches Elementary School on St. Pete Beach. Although his early childhood and war time experiences were notable, his lifetime achievement was in the classroom. Bill gifted his students with character, confidence, and the desire to advance and flourish in life. His students are his true legacy: For many, Bill Boldt was their all-time favorite school teacher whose inspirational example fostered optimism and determination.



Bill was a skillful story teller, funny humorist, role model, avid reader, dapper dresser, handsome man, boat builder, award winning fisherman, dog lover, good neighbor, and loyal friend. To his family, Bill was a great father and husband whose wisdom, sage advice, and generous helping hand will be missed deeply. Bill requested no service, but to all the wonderful people who crossed his path he said "Thank you for being my friend!" Bill will be cherished forever by his wife of 74 years, June; his son, Steven (Dr. Mary Ann Pittman); and his daughter, Sherill (John Mead). We love you Dad, and miss your loving heart and smiling face.

BOLDT, William E. "Bill"of St. Petersburg, FL, died April 4, 2019 at the age of 96. The son of a railroad engineer, Bill was the midwestern embodiment of Huckleberry Finn. Born in Cassville, WI, his adventures spanned the banks of the Mississippi River and forests of Wisconsin's Northwoods where he grew into a capable outdoorsman. At 19 he enlisted in the Navy and volunteered for duty on an armored Patrol Torpedo Boat destined for the South Pacific. For two years Bill witnessed the ravages of close combat, often at night against superior firepower. Bill, and his P.T. Boat Squadron, fought bravely in over 50 daring enemy engagements. Bill earned the gratitude of his country for his courage and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement on board P.T. Boat 326 in New Guinea, Indonesia. Near the end of WWII, he was reassigned to the O.S.S. (Office Of Strategic Service), a covert wartime intelligence unit stationed in St. Petersburg's Bayboro Harbor.A lucky man, Bill married his high school sweetheart June, in 1945 at the First United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg. Armed with his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Bill and June embarked on the adventure of raising a family and teaching school. Bill guided thousands during his rewarding 32 year teaching career at Gulf Beaches Elementary School on St. Pete Beach. Although his early childhood and war time experiences were notable, his lifetime achievement was in the classroom. Bill gifted his students with character, confidence, and the desire to advance and flourish in life. His students are his true legacy: For many, Bill Boldt was their all-time favorite school teacher whose inspirational example fostered optimism and determination.Bill was a skillful story teller, funny humorist, role model, avid reader, dapper dresser, handsome man, boat builder, award winning fisherman, dog lover, good neighbor, and loyal friend. To his family, Bill was a great father and husband whose wisdom, sage advice, and generous helping hand will be missed deeply. Bill requested no service, but to all the wonderful people who crossed his path he said "Thank you for being my friend!" Bill will be cherished forever by his wife of 74 years, June; his son, Steven (Dr. Mary Ann Pittman); and his daughter, Sherill (John Mead). We love you Dad, and miss your loving heart and smiling face. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close