died on September 22, 2019. Born and raised in Ybor City (Tampa), Florida, Bill was a staunch conservative who was very active in local politics as a young man. He enjoyed local sports and was a member of the University of Tampa's Sword & Shield Club. An avid Florida Gator Football fan, Bill was also involved in local Little League Baseball, enjoying time as a manager, coach, and past president of North Palomino Little League. He and his family enjoyed many years of outdoor activities, especially the time spent at their weekend retreat on the Withlacoochee River. A true entrepreneur, Bill owned and operated La Floridana Cigar Factory and William's House Tobacco Shops. His true passion, however, was his calling as a Catholic deacon, with his ordination taking place on May 2, 1987. In 1994, Bill and his wife fulfilled their life-long dream of relocating to Anna Maria Island, Florida, where they had honeymooned more than 40 years earlier. They returned to Tampa in 2017 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Violet (Casares); daughter, Valerie Holland (Bob); son, Rick Diaz (Sue); grandchildren, William "Hayden" Holland and Brianna Diaz; and family members and friends too numerous to mention. The family wishes to thank Fr. Ed Palka, Seasons Hospice, and caregivers Melissa and Nina. May he gently rest in the loving arms of his mother, Jenny until we see him again. Viewing will be this Thursday, September 26, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 821 S. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, 33609, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. An additional viewing will be held this Friday, September 27, from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. also at Christ the King Church.
