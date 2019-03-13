MARKHAM, William E. Jr.
96, passed away March 9, 2019. He was a WWII US Navy veteran and retired from the US government after 37 years of service. William was a member of the Men's Golf League, Men's Club, Board of Directors- Unit 4 Treasurer for six years, Social Club- all of Unit 4 and past President and other offices of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Clearwater. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, W. Ellis Markham III; daughter, Carolyn M Craig; stepson, Jeffrey Pelletier; stepdaughter, Kelly Grimshaw; grandchildren, Scott Richard Craig; three great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 2-3 pm, at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home with a service to immediately follow at 3 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made out to Suncoast Hospice or a .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019