SHORT, William E.
also known as Short, Wilfred E., 94, of Weeki Wachee, died peacefully March 3, 2019, at his home. Bill was a master electrician, WWII Navy Veteran, and past post commander VFW Post 10209. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Chris Short, and her loving family. Funeral mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Vermont at a later date. For more info or to leave condolences, visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019