TURNER , William "Bill" E.



74, of Dunedin, passed from this life on March 23, 2019. Born in Johnson City, NY, on May 19, 1944, he is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Pamela (Kimberly); and his son, Michael (Amy); granddaughter, Amanda; sister, Gail; and numerous family and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Courtney; brother, Alan; and parents. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran (1966-1967) serving as a helicopter crew chief in the US Army. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 705 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to: Honor Flights of Western Central Florida, Vietnam Veterans of America, Clearwater, Florida Chapter, or to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Dunedin.





