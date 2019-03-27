TURNER , William "Bill" E.
74, of Dunedin, passed from this life on March 23, 2019. Born in Johnson City, NY, on May 19, 1944, he is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Pamela (Kimberly); and his son, Michael (Amy); granddaughter, Amanda; sister, Gail; and numerous family and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Courtney; brother, Alan; and parents. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran (1966-1967) serving as a helicopter crew chief in the US Army. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 2 pm, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 705 Michigan Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill to: Honor Flights of Western Central Florida, Vietnam Veterans of America, Clearwater, Florida Chapter, or to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Dunedin.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019