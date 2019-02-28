WRIGHT, William E. "Bill"
|
90, passed away Feb. 17, 2019. He served in US Navy during WWII. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he moved to St. Petersburg in 1969. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joan Wright; daughter, Susan Esquibel; son, William Wright; and grandchildren, Anna Esquibel, Jonathan Esquibel, Jennifer Wright and Lucas Wright.
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 536-0494
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019