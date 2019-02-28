William E. "Bill" WRIGHT

WRIGHT, William E. "Bill"

90, passed away Feb. 17, 2019. He served in US Navy during WWII. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he moved to St. Petersburg in 1969. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Joan Wright; daughter, Susan Esquibel; son, William Wright; and grandchildren, Anna Esquibel, Jonathan Esquibel, Jennifer Wright and Lucas Wright.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
