EDWARDS, William
|
96, of Seminole, FL passed up to his loved ones April 9, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter, Beth; her children; his adored great-grandson, Colton. He is predeceased by his wife, Cordelia and daughter, Gwen, whose husband and children are also left behind. He was a WWII veteran who served his country from 1943-1946. He passed away at Bay Pines VA as did his father, a veteran of WWI. Service is at Bay Pines National Cemetery April 19 at 3 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019