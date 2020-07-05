1/2
William EHRHART
EHRHART, William P. 89, passed into the arms of his Lord Jesus Friday, June 26, 2020. Born 1930 in New Boston, OH to Daniel and Anna Ehrhart, the last of thirteen children, he graduated from Glen-wood HS in 1949, entering the USAF the same year. In 1951, Bill met the love of his life, Betty, at the Sweetheart Roller Skating Rink in the Six Mile Creek area. He faithfully served his country as a hydraulic mechanic for 20 years, retiring in 1969 as a Tech Sergeant. He then worked at Sims Crane, retiring at the age of 71. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Louise Cornett Ehrhart; daughters, Cynthia (David) Toward, Sandra (Steve) Hardy and Kathy (Scott) Kantrowitz; grandchildren, Sherry Toward and Zackary Kantrowitz and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Nathan Toward. Bill was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Brandon. As per his wishes, there will be no service following his cremation, but if you'd like, please make a donation to Special Olympics of Florida. To know more about the man of quick wit and gentle nature who was loved and adored so much by his family, please visit and sign the guest book at: SouthernFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
