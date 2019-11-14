William EISINGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William EISINGER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

EISINGER, William D. Jr. "Bill" 85, of Tampa, passed away November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Cindi; son, Kevin; granddaughters, Amanda (Garrett) and Alyssa; great-grandson, Percy; sister, Elaine; and brother, Gene (Barbara). He was pre-deceased by sister, Barbara. Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, Visitation 11 am-12 pm, with Funeral 12 pm. Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Full obituary is available at: gardenofmemoriestampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.