William EISINGER

Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
EISINGER, William D. Jr. "Bill" 85, of Tampa, passed away November 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughter, Cindi; son, Kevin; granddaughters, Amanda (Garrett) and Alyssa; great-grandson, Percy; sister, Elaine; and brother, Gene (Barbara). He was pre-deceased by sister, Barbara. Services will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, Visitation 11 am-12 pm, with Funeral 12 pm. Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Full obituary is available at: gardenofmemoriestampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
