CHAPMAN, William Eugene
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eugene "Gene" CHAPMAN.
"Gene" 91, of Largo, FL passed away March 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Tampa, FL. He was a graduate of Plant High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended the University of Florida. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Lucille (Davidson) Chapman; brother, James L. Chapman Jr.; and sisters, Thelma Fuller and Mildred Andersen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Antoinette (Toni) (Corda) Chapman; daughters, Maria Klein and Anita Williams; son-in-law, Robert L Williams Jr.; grandchildren, Justin and Matthew Williams and Amanda Klein. A service and celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 30, 10 am, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019