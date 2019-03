CHAPMAN, William Eugene"Gene" 91, of Largo, FL passed away March 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Tampa, FL. He was a graduate of Plant High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War . He attended the University of Florida. He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Lucille (Davidson) Chapman; brother, James L. Chapman Jr.; and sisters, Thelma Fuller and Mildred Andersen. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Antoinette (Toni) (Corda) Chapman; daughters, Maria Klein and Anita Williams; son-in-law, Robert L Williams Jr.; grandchildren, Justin and Matthew Williams and Amanda Klein. A service and celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 30, 10 am, at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation.