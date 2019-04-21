KILLION, William F.
89, of Spring Hill, a Boston native, went to be with the Lord April 6, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his companion of 18 years, Norma Krause; his children, William Killion (Jeanne), Patricia Hotchkiss (Walt), Sheila Bennett, Maureen Randall (Wayne); stepdaughter, Nanette Fiocca (Joe Wajerski); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth and his daughter, Deborah He was employed by MBTA in Boston for 34 years, formed Starters/Inspectors Union in Boston, a member of the Emerald Society, Knights of Columbus Council 13209, and Member and Treasurer of St. Frances Men's Club where he spent many years manicuring the landscaping and enjoying a good game of cribbage. He was a faithful communicant of St. Frances Cabrini Parish. A Funeral Mass will be held April 27 at 9:30 am with a graveside service to follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens in Spring Hill. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Frances Men's Club.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019