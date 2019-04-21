Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. KILLION. View Sign

89, of Spring Hill, a Boston native, went to be with the Lord April 6, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his companion of 18 years, Norma Krause; his children, William Killion (Jeanne), Patricia Hotchkiss (Walt), Sheila Bennett, Maureen Randall (Wayne); stepdaughter, Nanette Fiocca (Joe Wajerski); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth and his daughter, Deborah He was employed by MBTA in Boston for 34 years, formed Starters/Inspectors Union in Boston, a member of the Emerald Society, Knights of Columbus Council 13209, and Member and Treasurer of St. Frances Men's Club where he spent many years manicuring the landscaping and enjoying a good game of cribbage. He was a faithful communicant of St. Frances Cabrini Parish. A Funeral Mass will be held April 27 at 9:30 am with a graveside service to follow at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens in Spring Hill. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Frances Men's Club.

