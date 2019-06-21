SCHNAITER, William F. Jr.
"Bill" 89, of New Port Richey, passed away June 19, 2019. Bill was born June 28, 1929 in Phoenix, Arizona and was raised in Indiana. He graduated from Indiana University, served in the USAF and had a long career in retailing. He and his family moved to Florida in 1978. Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Grisha; daughters, Diane Stull (Alan) and Nancy Dixon; and grandchildren, William and Nichole. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Bill's name may be made to Gulfside Hospice in Land 'O Lakes, FL or the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, IN.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019