William FITCHPATRICK

FITCHPATRICK, William Lynn "Bill" 93, passed away peacefully at home October 7, 2020. Bill was a proud Navy veteran and spent his career in government service. Bill loved his family and friends, especially the "Wednesday morning gang." He is survived by his wife, Kay; sons, Lynn (Linda), Mark, and Timothy (Becky); stepson, Brad (Lindsay); seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Petersburg or Suncoast Hospice. A Celebration of Life to honor Bill will be held at a later date. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com
