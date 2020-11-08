1/
William FLEMING
FLEMING, William Peter "Bill" 86, born in Lawrence, Massachusetts lost his long battle with Pancreatic cancer October 29, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston Massachusetts. He lived and owned his business in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rochelle "Ginger" Fleming and his dog, Mulligan. They loved the ocean and spent their summers in Wells Beach, Maine. "Uncle Bill" is survived by his loving family, Jack Jeffrey of Hawaii, Joanne Simpson, Kimberly Ashton (Rick), Kahlie Ashton and Maxwell Ashton of Hudson, Florida; his best friends, Carolyn Mitchell (Ken) of Riverview, Florida and Skip Dore of Maine. Uncle Bill will be dearly missed. A private interment will be held in Maine in the spring. Arrangements handled by VeteransFuneralCare.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
