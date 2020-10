Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN, William C. 81, of Astor FL., formerly of Wimauma died Oct. 14, 2020. He will be forever missed by his loving family and friends. Private service Allen-Summerhill F. H. DeLand



