FRANTZ, William Henry Jr. born December 23, 1933 in Media, PA, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. Bill was known and loved for his sense of humor and competitive spirt. He served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. As a young man, Bill raced and trained horses with Michael Walsh in Southern Pines, NC. His proudest accomplishment was in 1956 when Sports Illustrated magazine named him the up and coming rider after winning the International Gold Cup at Ligonier, PA riding "Seregal". Captain Bill became an outstanding sailor. He was yacht captain on s/v "Jen-r-us", owned by the "Jensens": Ole, Kirsten, Christina, Rob and Jarl. The family took sailing lessons from Bill in the late 80sbought "Jen-r-us" and hired Bill immediately. He spent his last 20 years in the British Virgin Islands as skipper on "Jen-r-us". The Jensen Family became his second family. He is predeceased by his wife, Patty (Glennon); and his sister, Sally Curley. He leaves two sons, Bill Frantz III and Michael Frantz; his sister, Janet Egan; and two half-brothers, Dr. Randolph Frantz and Stuart Frantz; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves his beloved guardian angel, Nanette Grantham and many other friends who cared for him deeply.



