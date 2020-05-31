FUDGE, William George Jr. 82, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia and moved to Florida in the early 1940s. Bill taught at University of South Florida for 27 years and prior taught at Florida State University where he obtained his PHD in journalism and Mass Communications. He also, had teaching stints at University of Georgia and the University of Illinois. He loved to travel and has been to all continents. Bill always enjoyed his time with family and friends. He is survived by his son, Mike Fudge. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in the name of William Fudge Jr. to the General Scholarship fund of either the University of Georgia, the University of Illinois, Florida State University, or the University of South Florida. Loyless Funeral Home



