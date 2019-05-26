CHERNECKY, Dr. William G.
passed away April 20, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and grew up in Orange, Connecticut. He received his Ph.D. in English literature from the University of South Florida. After graduation, he accepted a position at Louisiana State University Eunice where he was not only a professor of English but also president of the faulty senate. He was a devoted professor and well liked by his many students. At the age of 23 he ran for Vermont State House of Representative, losing only by four votes. He was long distance runner and had a love of travel. He wrote many novels. One being a best seller "A person of interest" A key West Story. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and William, Sr.; and he is survived by his brother, Gordon; his sister, Gail Rehka, and his his nieces, Holly Lawson and Heather Rehka.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019