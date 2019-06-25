|
FLANAGAN, William G
67, of Largo, passed away June 15, 2019. He is survived by children, Jamie and Shaun; their mother, Joanne Delmonico; grandchildren, Jac Berg and Olivia Chiodo; sister, Alice Smith; niece, Jaclyn Smith. Memorial visitation will take place 6-8 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at ALife Tribute-Largo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI of Pinellas County (http://nami-pinellas.org), in Bill's memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 25, 2019