LOUFMAN, William G., DVM
96, of Elyria, died July 9, 2019 in Pinellas Park, FL. He was born December 1, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA. From 1943-1944, he attended Ohio State University in the U.S. Army Specialized Training Program, and graduated with a degree of Veterinary Medicine in 1946. He was a beloved veterinarian and owned and operated Ridgeville Animal Hospital in North Ridgeville for decades. He was an avid horse racing fan and served as a vet for horse racetracks in Ohio. Bill was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Elyria, Elyria Rotary Club, Elyria Country Club, a booster to both Ohio State Athletics and Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine and a proud OSU Buckeye fan. He was an outstanding bridge player, however, golf was his favorite hobby. He enjoyed traveling, first with his kids in an Airstream trailer throughout the United States, and later with his wife, Barbara to Europe, and many golf vacations including, The Greenbriar, WV and The Masters, Augusta, GA. He loved his family, friends, socializing, and was known for his kindness. He never met a stranger, and was never without a dog companion.
Bill is survived by his son and caregivers for the past two years, William J. Loufman (Lisa A. Conrad) of Seminole, FL; daughter, Laurie M. (Rodney) Malone of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, William M., James P., and Andrew J. Loufman, Christopher (Kelsey) Wittoesch, Maximillian and Emilie Malone; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Jane Wittoesch. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara E. Loufman in 2016; his father and first mayor of North Ridgeville, Luke L. Loufman; and his mother, Lena (nee Schandelmyer) Loufman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11 am at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 330 2nd Street, Elyria with Reverend Patrick Nicolino officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ Food Pantry, 330 2nd Street, Elyria, OH 44035. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service. For online condolences, visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 23, 2019