|
|
peacefully passed on November 5, 2019, his wife, Anna, by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a gentleman. Born in Ballinasloe, Ireland he served in the Irish military, immigrated to the United States and served in the United States Army in 1957. In 1967, Bill flourished as a CPA until his retirement. Finding the love of his life in Atlanta, he married Anna Messina in 1979, settling in Tampa, Florida, with their son, Carl, where they lived until his passing at the age of 80. His family was Bill's first love, followed by playing the harmonica and accordion, country and classical music, and all outdoor activities. Bill's family includes Anna, his wife; children, Carl (Betsy), Kevin (preceded in death), Shana Gustafson (Mike); and grandchildren, Abigail, Caroline, Trent, and Brandon Gustafson. Services will be held on Friday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 17512 Lakeshore Rd., Lutz, Florida, followed by a gathering in the Parish Center. Military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.MacDonaldFuneral.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019