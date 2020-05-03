William GEE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEE, William B. "Bill" passed away April 20, 2020 at his home after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. He was the son of Marion Fletcher Gee and Earl Franklin Gee, born June 20, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gail; and his children, Bill Gee (Jennifer), Brett Gee (Nika), Donnie Morris (Jennifer), and Lori Caillouet (Rodney). Florida Cremation Society www.floridacremationsociety.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved