GEE, William B. "Bill" passed away April 20, 2020 at his home after a long battle with heart disease and diabetes. He was the son of Marion Fletcher Gee and Earl Franklin Gee, born June 20, 1943. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gail; and his children, Bill Gee (Jennifer), Brett Gee (Nika), Donnie Morris (Jennifer), and Lori Caillouet (Rodney). Florida Cremation Society www.floridacremationsociety.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.