GOLDEN, William G. US Army 96, of Seminole Florida, died February 28, 2020. Mr. Golden was born April 29, 1923, in Zumbrota, Minnesota. He spent his entire life in law enforcement in Minnesota. He was a WWII Veteran and served as an MP in the 5th and 7th armies. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Vittoria Golden. He is survived by a son, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. Arrangements are handled by the Royal Palm North Funeral Home in Saint Petersburg. Royal Palm North Funeral Chapel Saint Petersburg, Florida (727) 577-0599
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 4, 2020