William GRADY
GRADY, William H. 79, of Dunedin, Fl. passed away peacefully October 29, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY to the late William A. Grady and Marjorie Grady Mann, he is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia (Cindy); son, Michael; daughter, Kari (George) Grady Grossman; son, Sean; step-daughter, Christine (Craig) Wittmann; step-daughter, Becky (David) Mingoia; and grandchildren, Grady, Shanti, Marina, Hallie, Aidan and Erick. Bill, a proud Irishman, graduated from Canisius High School and served in the United States Army before returning to Buffalo to attend Canisius College earning his Bachelor of Science. He enjoyed being a financial consultant for Smith Barney until his retirement in 2003. Bill loved to golf, fish, hunt and travel. He was an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan. He will be missed by many. A funeral mass will be offered at a later date and a celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the Florida American Legion Post 275.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
