GRAU, William Charles Sr. passed peacefully at the age of 92, October 17, 2020. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was married 69 years and is survived by his wife, Elaine; four children; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Memorial do-nations may be made to Timber Green Veterans Group, c/o Clubhouse, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd., New Port Richey, FL 34655.



